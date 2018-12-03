Montreal watches as David Saint-Jacques launches into space

The Canadian Space Agency headquarters in St-Hubert outside Montreal has been buzzing with excitement as dozens are there to celebrate the launch of astronaut David Saint-Jacques.

Saint-Jacques is blasting off at 6:31 a.m. ET in Russian Soyuz rocket from Kazakhstan en route to the International Space Station (ISS).

Watch the launch here live: Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques set to launch into space

Packed house at the Canadian Space Agency. Most people here are employees. It’s basically like Christmas Day for employees here - and a lot of them have brought their children along (some still in pjs!) <a href="https://t.co/7uv21RuR2w">pic.twitter.com/7uv21RuR2w</a> —@jbernstien

Two other local institutions are celebrating the Montrealer's launch: the Collège de Maisonneuve and Polytechnique engineering school, both are Saint-Jacques's alma maters.

Fun fact: David Saint-Jacques’s stay on the International Space Station will be the longest for a Canadian astronaut (6 1/2 mts). He’s going to be very busy. The ISS is short staffed because the last Soyuz launch malfunctioned & the crew had to return to Earth after launch <a href="https://t.co/a9vkD4ZSbJ">pic.twitter.com/a9vkD4ZSbJ</a> —@jbernstien

With files from CBC reporter Jaela Bernstien