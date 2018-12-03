Skip to Main Content
Montreal watches as David Saint-Jacques launches into space

The Canadian Space Agency headquarters in St-Hubert outside Montreal is buzzing with excitement as dozens are there to celebrate the launch of astronaut David Saint-Jacques.

Canadian Space Agency, Collège de Maisonneuve and Polytechnique celebrating with launch parties

Matthew Skarpathiotakis, 6, is a bit sleepy but still very excited to watch the launch with his mom. His mom works at the Canadian Space Agency headquarters in Saint-Hubert, Qc. (Jaela Bernstien/CBC)

The Canadian Space Agency headquarters in St-Hubert outside Montreal has been buzzing with excitement as dozens are there to celebrate the launch of astronaut David Saint-Jacques. 

Saint-Jacques is blasting off at 6:31 a.m. ET in Russian Soyuz rocket from Kazakhstan en route to the International Space Station (ISS).

Two other local institutions are celebrating the Montrealer's launch: the Collège de Maisonneuve and Polytechnique engineering school, both are Saint-Jacques's alma maters. 

With files from CBC reporter Jaela Bernstien

