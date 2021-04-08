Cyclist dies after being struck by car in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood

A 33-year-old man is dead after being struck by an SUV while riding his bike in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood.

Witnesses told police the driver suddenly lost control of his vehicle along Papineau Avenue, just south of Saint-Joseph Boulevard, shortly before 11 a.m.

The SUV flipped once and struck the cyclist, who was also travelling on Papineau, before landing upside down.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, also 33, had to be pried from the car by firefighters. He is in hospital in critical condition.

Montreal police Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said investigators are still trying to determine what happened.