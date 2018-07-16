Cyclist seriously injured in Rosemont collision

A cyclist is in serious condition after he was hit by an SUV in Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie early Monday morning.

Police say around 12:30 a.m., the 31-year-old man was riding his bike northbound on Molson Street when he was hit by an SUV at the intersection of St-Joseph Boulevard.

Const. Véronique Comtois says it appears the cyclist ran a red light.

Police say it appears the cyclist ran a red light before he was hit by an SUV travelling east. (Lauren McCallum/CBC)

The man is in hospital with head injuries.

The driver of the SUV, who is 72 years old, was not hurt.