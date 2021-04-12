Old Montreal business owners frustrated by damage from anti-curfew riot

Daniel Loureiro, co-owner of Helena restaurant in Old Montreal, holds the trash can lid someone threw through the building's window Sunday night. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

Business owners in Old Montreal are surveying the damage after protesters wrecked storefronts during a Sunday night anti-curfew protest that turned into a riot.

Helena Loureiro is the chef at Helena restaurant on Notre-Dame Street West, which she co-owns with her son, Daniel Loureiro.

She says she was alerted to what was going on by people who live in the area, and arrived at the restaurant around 9 p.m. The front window was broken but nothing was stolen.

Loureiro says she has nothing against protesting, as long as people are respectful and follow the rules.

"It's not us who make the laws," she told Radio-Canada.

"We are frustrated too. We are frustrated that we can't open our restaurants."

Daniel Loureiro says they have been closed since October, and offer takeout hoping to make people happy with their food.

"Living through something like this … last night, it's just another layer on all the bad stuff we're living for a year now."

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Jacques-Cartier Square for the protest against the earlier curfew. It started calmly, but police moved in after some participants set a garbage fire.

Montreal police say so far, seven arrests have been made and 108 tickets handed out.

Montreal police say dozens of acts of mischief as well as criminal fires are still under investigation. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

In a tweet, Mayor Valérie Plante called what happened "absolutely unacceptable."

Later, during a news conference, Plante said it was "ridiculous" and "stupid" that people attacked business owners who are already suffering.

She says she was told by the police chief that officers were present from the beginning of the protest, and that everything happened within a space of two hours, which is short.

"There's always a balance to find, because sometimes when police officers act too fast it can put oil on the fire," she said, adding that police will continue to be present at similar events.

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault also reacted on Twitter, saying events like what happened Sunday "cannot be tolerated."

Dismayed by the vandalism

Lior Simon, manager of NRJ Jeans on Notre-Dame, says he was dismayed by the acts of vandalism.

"Yes, we are all tired, we want freedom, we want to enjoy it. It is true that staying at home at 8 p.m. is difficult," he said, adding that it is not by targeting people's businesses that the demonstrators will get what they want.

Carole Lalonde, a concierge for a building in the area, says when she heard the commotion, she ran down to a lower floor in the building to see if protesters would try to get inside.

She saw people taking construction signs and throwing them at businesses. It made her feel nervous, she said.

"You don't know what's going to happen."

Mayor Valérie Plante said it was 'ridiculous' and 'stupid' for people to have attacked businesses owners who are already suffering. (Annie Deir/CBC)

Two STM buses were damaged, but a spokesperson for the transit authority says no drivers or passengers were hurt.

A bus shelter was also destroyed.