Montreal cracking down on lock boxes affixed to public property

Montreal's city workers have been instructed to saw off any lock boxes affixed to city property, like bicycle stands or parking metres, in an effort to discourage unauthorized short-term rentals like Airbnb.

A lock box is a small container that often contains keys, and requires a four or six-digit code to access.

Plateau-Mont-Royal City Councillor Alex Norris says that there are thousands of short-term rentals that violate Montreal's bylaws about where they can operate in the city.

He says these unauthorized rentals sometimes leave lock boxes with the keys inside in public spaces to avoid city inspectors.

"The reason that these operators of illegal, short-term tourist residences do this is because it makes it harder to associate the lock box with an individual address," he said.

Montreal city councillor Alex Norris says that thousands of rental units are being taken off the market for short-term rentals like Airbnb. (CBC)

The city took steps earlier this summer to reduce the number of tourist rental properties downtown, restricting rentals like Airbnb to buildings along Ste-Catherine Street, roughly between Guy Street and Amherst Street.

Within this limited area downtown, rentals are not allowed within 150 metres of each other.

Norris says the influx of Airbnb and other services like it lead to a "loss of affordable housing units in central neighbourhoods" and inconveniences for neighbours.

"We estimate that thousands of rental units have been withdrawn from the market." he said.

The city already has a policy that directs its workers to cut anything unofficial off public property.

"It's illegal to attach lock boxes, or anything, to public property," he said. "We already regularly remove rusty, old bikes, and other types of locks that are left on parking metres."

Norris says residents can report the presence of a lock box in order to have it removed by calling 311.