Montrealers 65 and over can now book a vaccine, as pharmacies prepare to help

Quebec is now allowing Montreal residents who are 65 and older to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, as it prepares to make them available in pharmacies next week.

The city is the first region in the province to extend inoculations to that age bracket.

Quebec's Health Ministry announced today that thousands of appointments are available for the next three days.

As well, starting next week, roughly 350 pharmacies will also begin taking appointments.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Health Minister Christian Dubé sounded an optimistic tone about the vaccination campaign.

Marjaurie Côté-Boileau said 75 per cent of Montrealers aged 70 and over have either been vaccinated or already have an appointment.

Quebec set a new record Thursday with 29,000 doses given, she said.

Premier François Legault has said that once those over 65 are vaccinated, more health restrictions could be relaxed, including the ban on indoor private gatherings.

Quebec has administered more than 619,000 vaccine doses so far, which works out to just over seven per cent of the population.

On Wednesday, the province opened vaccination appointments for those 70 and older for the entire province.