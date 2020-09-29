As city enters red zone, Montreal calls on youth to respect regulations

Montreal public health director Dr. Mylène Drouin is urging young people to pay better attention to public health guidelines, as cases linked to private gatherings, such as parties, continue to be the biggest cause of community transmission.

The city is launching a social media campaign targeting people 18-34, calling on youth to get tested and to pick up the phone when contact tracers call.

"What we see is that we have a high positivity rate in this group, but a low proportion of tests at this time, so that means that we do not capture all the cases and that we are missing cases where we can make an intervention," Drouin said at a news conference Tuesday, a day after the province moved Montreal into red zone, the highest alert level.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said police will have an increased presence in the city's parks to ensure people stop gathering in the coming weeks.

