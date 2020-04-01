Montreal public health authority to provide update, delayed to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 cases on the island of Montreal account for more than half of the provincial total, and as Quebec tightens travel restrictions, Mayor Valérie Plante isn't ruling out taking stronger steps to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier today, Plante urged Montrealers not to gather in public parks as the weather warms. She said the city may be forced to close parks if the rules, including a ban on gatherings of two or more people, are not respected.

The regional public health authority responsible for the island of Montreal will be updating the population on the situation at 4 p.m. The news conference, to be livestreamed here, was originally scheduled for 3 p.m. but has been delayed.

Earlier this afternoon, Premier François Legault assured the population that there are no plans to prohibit movement to and from the island of Montreal. However, roadblocks are in place to limit travel to more isolated regions of the province, and between Quebec and New Brunswick.

Quebec has also announced additional travel restrictions covering travel throughout the Outaouais region near Ottawa and between regional county municipalities in the Laurentians and the Lanaudière regions, as well as travel to La Tuque, in the Mauricie region. The government decree went into effect at noon, on April 1.

Legault said if an island-wide travel ban were to be imposed, the province would also have to restrict access to the off-island suburbs, such as Longueuil and Laval.

"If we decided one day to do that, we would need also to close the suburbs because [from] north and south of the island of Montreal, there's a lot of travelling," he said.

Across the island, there are 1,991 COVID-19 cases, according to data released by Montreal public health on Monday evening.

Provincewide, there are now a total of 4,611 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province, up from 4,162 a day earlier.