Montreal delays tax deadline in effort to shield economy from COVID-19 disaster

Montreal is extending the next property tax deadline as part of a series of measures aimed at protecting the local economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The June 1 deadline has been extended by one month. This is the second-to-last payment of 2020.

"This extension is valid for all Montreal property owners, both residential and commercial," Mayor Valérie Plante said Thursday, calling it an "unprecedented financial effort" by the city.

Plante said this one-month delay is the maximum the city can afford without affecting services. Roughly $2 billion in payments are owed to the city.

She also announced a six-month moratorium on the repayment of capital and interest on certain municipal loan programs.

She said this should allow the city to support nearly 700 small- to medium-sized businesses, freeing up $6 million in cash flow in the short term.

Montreal will absorb the lost interest payments, worth $1.3 million.

The city is also investing $5 million in social-economic, creative, tourism and cultural industries. In addition, it has set aside $1 million to fund local initiatives to combat the spread of COVID-19, such small businesses offering delivery options.

At the same time, Plante is encouraging residents, business owners and houses of worship to respect social distancing guidelines.

"It is not the time to get together," she said on Thursday. "We have to respect the rules."

28 cases, no sustained community transmission

Currently there are 28 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Montreal and two are in intensive care, said Dr. Mylène Drouin, director of Montreal public health.

She said new cases are arising in people who have not travelled, but so far public health has been able to find the source of each infection, meaning there is no confirmation of sustained community transmission.

Drouin said Montreal public health is increasing its investigation capacity as it is expected that there will be a substantial increase in confirmed cases in the coming weeks.

She said her team met with some 50,000 travellers at the Montreal airport this week, but with the reduction of flights and borders closing, that team will now be focusing on investigating COVID-19 cases.

Druin encouraged senior citizens to stay home given the high mortality rate among the age group.

"Protect yourselves, stay isolated, don't go to the shopping mall, cafes or restaurants," Drouin said. "Don't go play cards with your friends. You have to stay home, and families — support them during this period."