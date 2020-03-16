COVID-19 in Montreal: Public health director says peak is near, but critical people still don't gather

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Montreal hit 4,775 on Wednesday, Mylène Drouin, the head of public health for the region says Montreal is reaching the expected peak of the outbreak and she expects the number of new infections will soon be on the decline.

This shows that the physical-distancing measures have been effective, she said, urging Montrealers to continue to be vigilant, especially with the arrival of Passover and the approach of Easter, when families usually gather.

"Slowly we will be leaving behind this epidemic wave," Drouin said at a news conference Wednesday.

"This is good news."

A total of 74 Montrealers have died from COVID-19-related complications and the average age is 82, Drouin said. Nearly half of Quebec's confirmed coronavirus cases are in Montreal.

Outbreaks are affecting 39 out of 294 long-term seniors' residences in Montreal.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the city is taking new steps to protect the population during the long weekend, including a strong police presence in the city's park.

Old Montreal access and the Old Port will be limited, she said.

"If this is not your neighbourhood. If you don't live in Old Montreal, don't go to Old Montreal," she said.

She said it is important that people stay in their own areas and not travel across the city to visit other parks, such as Mount Royal Park. Parking lots there were closed this week to limit traffic, and Île Notre-Dame was closed altogether.

Access to the Lachine Canal has also been limited, to make it harder to park near the Atwater market and walk along the waterway.

"We need the collaboration of the population at large," she said. "Respect the two metres. Do not gather in groups."

The city announced Tuesday it has cancelled all summer events and festivals until July 2.

Last week, a local state of emergency was prolonged over concerns over how the crisis impacts the city's homeless population

The original state of emergency was declared on March 27.

The mayor continues to urge people to stay in their neighbourhoods, and to respect the provincial ban on any indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Montreal and provincial police have issued hundreds of fines, after police across the province were given the power to hand out tickets to people not respecting physical distancing rules. Fines range from $1,000 to $6,000.