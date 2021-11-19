Valérie Plante sworn in for 2nd term as mayor of Montreal

Valérie Plante's second term as mayor of Montreal officially kicked off Thursday night after she was sworn in alongside dozens of city councillors and borough mayors.

After she was sworn in, she thanked Montreal voters for trusting her and her team to lead the city for a second term.

"That trust will allow us to advance — to push Montreal forward," she said.

Plante won the Nov. 7 Montreal mayoral election with more than half of all ballots cast, in a resounding victory over rival and predecessor Denis Coderre.

Plante received a total of 52 per cent of the vote, 13 percentage points more than Coderre.

It was her second victory over the former mayor. In the 2017 election, Plante got 51 per cent of the vote compared with 46 per cent for Coderre.

Projet Montréal obtained a majority, winning 35 of Montreal's 65 council seats, more than in 2017. Ensemble Montréal won 24. Before the election, Projet Montréal held 33 seats.

Coderre quit municipal politics soon after losing the election, and his party, Ensemble Montréal has challenged the results in two boroughs, Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles.

A Quebec civil court judge has approved the recount of the two mayor seats, as well as the positions of city councillors for the districts of Loyola and Pointe-aux-Prairies.

During the swearing-in ceremony, councillors and borough mayors were called out by name individually and "proclaimed elected" by Emmanuel Tani-Moore, Montreal's chief clerk.

They were then all invited to swear an oath, repeating after Tani-Moore, and promised to respect the law and abide by the city's code of ethics.

Afterward, the mayor, accompanied by her husband and sons, signed a contract — flashing a proud smile for photographers. She then spoke to the audience in the Palais des congrès, touching on the last four years and looking ahead.

"There's a lot of work to do," said Plante, saying her administration aims to create a greener, more innovative city where families can find affordable housing and live in safety.

Voters have shown confidence in her administration's plan for the city, she said, and "our vision is clear." She said her administration will work for — and with — the population.

Montreal has a robust economic infrastructure, having strongly recovered from the pandemic, she said. Plante described the city as Quebec's cultural and economic locomotive.

"Working together will benefit all of us," she said. "Over the next four years, all Montrealers will be called upon to collaborate closely in the development of our city."

