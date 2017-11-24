Montreal council speaker files complaint, calls Lynne Shand's remarks 'xenophobic'

Montreal city council speaker Cathy Wong has filed a formal complaint over what she calls "xenophobic remarks" made by Anjou borough councillor Lynne Shand.

Wong said she has filed a complaint with the Quebec Municipal Commission after Shand complained on social media about being treated by a doctor wearing a hijab.

On her Facebook page, Wong wrote that she is taking action "as city council speaker and a city councillor, but first and foremost as a citizen of Montreal, because her remarks are inexcusable."

Shand, a member of Anjou Mayor Luis Miranda's team, issued a statement Monday apologizing to anyone — especially Muslims — who may have taken offence from her earlier comments.

Anjou borough councillor Lynne Shand posted comments to her personal Facebook page about having been treated by an ophthalmologist wearing a veil. (CBC)

In the Facebook post, Shand wrote: "Yesterday I had an emergency ophthalmology exam, and who was the ophthalmologist? A woman in a veil... Grrrrrr…"

Wong observed that 10 per cent of Anjou's population is Muslim and wrote that Shand's social media post was "all the more shocking since it was published 10 days after the terrorist attack in Christchurch and a month after Montreal's City Hall marked the tragic attack on a mosque in Quebec City."

Wong's statement referenced the code of ethics for Montreal city councillors, which declares that citizens must be treated with respect and without discrimination.

She said Shand's comments cast doubt on the equality of services she offers to her constituents.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has asked the city's ethics commissioner to look into the matter.