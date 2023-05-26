4 injured after car collides with bus shelter in NDG

Four people have been transported to hospital in critical condition after a collision with a bus shelter in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.

The collision occurred at around 1:40 p.m. on Côte Saint-Luc Road and Grand Boulevard, according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Jeanne Drouin

Witnesses say the car crashed into the glass-walled bus shelter on the south side of Côte Saint-Luc, coming to rest in the park beside the shelter.

Drouin said all four people injured were occupants of the vehicle, and no pedestrian was injured. There was nobody in the bus shelter at the time of the crash.

She said police are still waiting for an update on the health condition of the four victims.

"Investigators will come here to analyze the scene, which will allow them to see what caused the collision today, if it was because of speed or another factor," Drouin said in an interview at the scene. "The investigation will determine that."

The bus shelter's glass walls were shattered, and a trash can was demolished in the crash. (Benoit Gagnon/Radio-Canada)

The nearby city of Côte Saint-Luc said on its Facebook page that part of Côte Saint-Luc Road between Kensington Avenue and Hampton Avenue has been closed to traffic.

A spokesperson with the ambulance service, Urgences-santé, said the four victims are in their 20s.

Four emergency health teams and two supervisors were called to the site, the spokesperson said.