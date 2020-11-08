Skip to Main Content
Two injured as speeding car and taxi collide in Ahuntsic, police say
Montreal police say early Sunday morning, a driver who was racing ran a red light and was hit by a taxi. A 32-year-old man, who police believe may have been a pedestrian, was taken to hospital with critical injuries. The taxi driver was also hospitalized, but is recovering.

A man was critically injured early Sunday morning when two cars collided in Montreal's Ahuntsic neighbourhood. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

Police say a high-speed car race in Montreal's Ahuntsic neighbourhood has sent two people to hospital, and one is in critical condition.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said witnesses reported seeing two vehicles speeding at about 2:45 a.m. at the corner of de Salaberry and Grenet streets.

One of the vehicles drove through a red light and was hit by a taxi that was heading north on a green light, Brabant said.

When the fire department arrived at the scene, they found an unconscious 32-year-old man who was taken to hospital. Brabant said the man may have been a pedestrian.

The 68-year-old taxi driver is recovering, and both the allegedly speeding drivers left the scene on foot, Brabant said.

