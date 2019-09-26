Hundreds of thousands expected at Montreal's climate march

Hundreds of thousands of people, including Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, are expected to march through the streets of Montreal today in what could be the largest environmental protest in the city's history.

The driving force behind the march is students, and classes at many high schools, colleges and universities are cancelled for the day.

Friday's event, part of a global climate strike, comes in the middle of the federal election campaign, and young people — many not old enough to vote — are demanding politicians adopt a climate action plan to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to zero by 2050.

Thunberg, the Swedish teen whose environmental activism has made headlines around the world, will be in attendance, and that has created even more interest in the event.

Several thousand students from Dawson College are expected to take part in the protest. Most schools, colleges and universities in Montreal have cancelled classes for the day. (Matt D'Amours/CBC)

Kah'hen:ientha Cross was among the students who gathered at Montreal's Dawson College on Thursday to make signs to drive home their message.

She said she had planned to attend even before Thunberg confirmed she would attend, but knowing Thunberg will attend gave her "goose bumps."

I feel like she‛s not just motivated me. She‛s motivated many, many students. - Kah'hen:ientha Cross, Dawson College student

"I feel like she‛s not just motivated me. She‛s motivated many, many students."

Cross said the growing environmental movement aligns with what she was taught as a youngster growing up in the Mohawk community of Kahnawake, on Montreal's South Shore: don't waste anything.

Her sign reads: "Save our mother."

Free public transit

The protest in Montreal begins at noon ET at the foot of Mount Royal on Parc Avenue.

Many Montreal businesses, as well as unions and community organizations, are also closing for the day so their employees can attend the demonstration.

Montreal police advise the public not to drive downtown Friday, as traffic will be congested between Berri and Peel streets, from the Old Port to St-Joseph Boulevard. Public transit is free all day. (CBC )

Police have warned downtown Montreal will be difficult to navigate, and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced public transit will be free all day.

Plante estimates the protest could draw upwards of 300,000 people.

Culmination of yearlong series of strikes

Marches are planned elsewhere in Canada on Friday, including in Vancouver and Toronto.

Ben Clarkson, a spokesperson for La Planète s'invite au Parlement, said the gathering in Montreal is the culmination of a yearlong series of climate strikes, which began in August 2018. La Planète is one of the groups organizing Friday's climate march whose name translates as "the planet goes to Parliament."

More than 150 countries have since participated in the #FridaysForFuture movement, launched by Thunberg.

Clarkson said Montreal's protest movement is particularly powerful, and he's hopeful it will lead, ultimately, to significant change.

We have a history of popular mobilization that the rest of Canada and maybe the rest of North America doesn't have here in Montreal. - Ben Clarkson, La Planète s'invite au Parlement spokesperson

"We have a history of popular mobilization that the rest of Canada and maybe the rest of North America doesn't have here in Montreal," he said. "That's been able to turn into and form into a very effective organizational group that has really grabbed onto this one day."

Dawson College student Kailey D'Elia shows off the sign she'll carry at Friday's march. (Matt D'Amours/CBC)

The environment has emerged as a key issue in the election campaign.