Here's what you need to know about Montreal's climate march on Friday

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is expecting an estimated 300,000 people to come out on Friday and take part in the planned climate march.

The event is part of a global climate strike with participants calling for action to address the climate crisis.

Here's what you should expect on Friday — and some tips on how to get around the city.

Where will the march be?

The march is supposed to start at 12 p.m. on Friday at the Sir George-Étienne Cartier monument on Parc Ave.

The exact route of the march is unclear. In a Facebook post, one of the organizers of the protest said they will keep the route and the final destination of the march under wraps for "security and logistical reasons."

There will be speeches at the end of the march, and Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg will meet with Mayor Valerie Plante and receive the keys to the city.

Those with limited mobility can join the march at by meeting at Place de la Paix, said an organizer.

Thousands of Montrealers took part in a similar march to promote climate action in May. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

How can I get there?

Given the large number of participants expected to attend the march, organizers are recommending people use public transit to get to the march.

Plante tweeted on Wednesday afternoon that the Metro system will be free for users on Friday, as will public transit on Montreal's North and South shores.

Bixis will also be free from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday.

There will be a Bixi valet service at two stations closest to the starting point of the march, on Parc Avenue and on Mont-Royal Avenue.

The STM is advising people to take the Metro instead of the bus due to potential road closures.

How will the march impact transportation?

Mobilité Montreal is expecting major street closures on the day of the event.

Robert Bourassa Street and the Bonaventure Expressway will be completely closed.

Two lanes will remain open on the Victoria Bridge toward the South Shore, but no lane will be open toward Montreal.

Starting at 11 a.m. all Exo buses that stop at the Mansfield Street and downtown terminals will be redirected to the Longueuil and Angrignon terminals.

Businesses also take part

In honour of the march, some Montreal business-owners have decided to shutter their doors.

​Ivan Manabo, co-owner of Beardlington barber shop in Verdun, told CBC that they will close down on Friday so that staff can attend the march.

​Ivan Manabo, co-owner of Beardlington, said that the shop is closed on Friday so that staff can go to the march and be part of the movement. (CBC)

"We all have our part to play," he said. "It's not about how much money you're making, its mostly about learning how to give back."

Lola Rosa, a mainstay vegetarian restaurant close to McGill will also be closed during the march.

While some places are shutting down for the day, other buisnesses are finding unique ways to contribute.

​Bar Palco, on Wellington Street, will be serving a special cocktail called the "Green New Deal" in honour of the climate strike, and donating $5 from every sale to a local urban agriculture initiative.