Montreal City Hall holds open house today

Montreal City Hall is holding an open house Saturday.
The annual event is open to Montrealers young and old
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mayor Valérie Plante will be there to welcome visitors.
Activities include face-painting, and Santa Claus will also be there to spread some Christmas cheer.
Visitors can enter from the Gosford Street entrance.