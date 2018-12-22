Skip to Main Content
Montreal City Hall holds open house today

Santa Claus and Mayor Plante will be there to spread some Christmas cheer

Santa Claus is at Montreal City Hall today. (Romain Schué/Radio-Canada)

Montreal City Hall is holding an open house Saturday.

The annual event is open to Montrealers young and old 

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mayor Valérie Plante will be there to welcome visitors.

Activities include face-painting, and Santa Claus will also be there to spread some Christmas cheer. 

Visitors can enter from the Gosford Street entrance.

