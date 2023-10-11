Montreal to trim spending, introduce hiring freeze as city faces massive budget shortfall

The city of Montreal is going to make major cuts to its expenses, including a hiring freeze, to address a massive budget shortfall heading into 2024.

The city blamed the shortfall in part on a drastic drop in taxes levied on property transfers, caused by a slowdown in the real estate market, which has left a $40 million hole in its books.

"For several months, we've noticed a lot of pressures on the city's finances," said Dominique Ollivier, president of the city of Montreal's executive committee.

In all, the city made roughly $120 million less in revenue than expected this year, Ollivier said.

Inflation, staff shortages and supply chain issues, as well as unexpected weather events due to climate change have also played a role, Ollivier told reporters after a presentation to Montreal's executive committee on Wednesday.

"No one could have predicted the ice storm," Ollivier said, referring to the April 5 storm that caused widespread power outages across the Montreal island for about a week and tree damage that took the city nearly a month to clean up.

An increase in some expenses, including a $31.8 million bill for overtime hours at the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), combined with a reduction in revenues, primarily from the transfer taxes but also from parking tickets and other sources, has left the city searching for savings.

If the city doesn't find places to trim municipal services, it will be in a difficult financial position and unlikely to balance its year-end books, according to Serge LaMontagne, the city's director general.

"The actions we're taking today are to make sure we have funds for 2023," said LaMontagne.

The plan calls for a hiring freeze that would stop the city from filling 400 vacant positions until year's end, expected to save $15.1 million. The city employs roughly 28,000 people.

LaMontagne said the positions don't include operational services, such as at the city's water plant, and should not directly impact residents.

Staff also proposed trimming more than $80 million elsewhere in the city's budget by cutting back on travel expenses for staff and, among other things, restricting the purchase of office supplies including computers.

Alan DeSousa, the finance critic for the official opposition Ensemble Montréal accused the city's administration of frivolous spending over the past five years.

As a result, her said there is a "sense of panic in the face of inflation and falling construction starts," referring to a reduction in new builds.

"This budget recovery plan looks very much like a public relations strategy to pass on a hefty bill to Montrealers," he said in a statement.

DeSousa said his party is concerned a large tax increase in the city's 2024 budget will follow the current spending cuts.