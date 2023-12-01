Montreal Chinese community groups threaten to sue RCMP

Two Chinese community groups in the Montreal area say they will sue the RCMP if the force does not apologize for alleging that the groups hosted secret Chinese government "police stations."

In a lawyer's letter sent to the federal police force today by the Service à la Famille Chinoise du Grand Montréal and the Centre Sino-Québec de la Rive-Sud, the groups also announced they are seeking $2.5 million in damages.

The RCMP said in March that they were investigating allegations that Chinese government officials, operating out of the two groups' facilities, were intimidating and harassing members of Montreal's Chinese community.

Maryse Lapointe, the groups' lawyer, called RCMP allegations false and defamatory.

"We are asking compensation for that, we are asking for a retraction and public excuses," said Lapointe.

Mei Chiu, co-ordinator of the Chinatown roundtable in Montreal, criticized the RCMP at a news conference on Friday.

''Besides interviewing the board members, the RCMP did nothing," said Chiu. "They didn't contact the employees. They didn't ask to talk to employees. They did nothing."

The groups say they've lost government funding, which has forced them to cut back programs, including French language education and support for victims of domestic violence.

The RCMP declined to comment on the lawsuit threat but said on questions about Chinese police stations "more broadly," the investigation remains ongoing and that its response "has disrupted illegal activity."

"It is important to note that some of the activity the RCPM is investigating is occurring at locations where other legitimate services to the Chinese Canadian Community are being offered."