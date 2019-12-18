Montreal Children's Hospital issues Code Orange after 5 teens injured in car crash

Three teens are in critical condition and two others injured after a car crash in Saint-Alexandre, Que., 60 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

Provincial police are still investigating and cannot confirm the cause of the crash which occurred at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Grande Ligne Road, not far from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extract crash victims from the vehicle, police said. They said four 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old were injured, and one of those victims had life-threatening injuries.

Four of the teens were sent to Montreal Children's Hospital, which issued a Code Orange on all its social media platforms, signalling multiple casualties were on their way.

When a Code Orange alert is in force, patients seeking medical attention are encouraged to go elsewhere.

Please note the Montreal Children’s Hospital is currently under a Code Orange alert following a motor vehicle accident involving 5 pediatric patients.<br><br>All patients with scheduled appointments will continue to be seen and treated as usual. —@HopitalChildren

Three patients were in intensive care by 5:30 p.m., according to Dr. Robert Barnes, the hospital's associate director of professional services. The fourth patient was in stable condition, he said.

The hospital had tweeted that it was expecting five patients, however, Barnes said the hospital only received four patients. The alert was lifted at 4:30 p.m., he said.

Barnes congratulated staff members on their efficient response.