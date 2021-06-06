Montreal cautions residents to keep cool as temperatures jump past 30 C

The City of Montreal is asking residents to cut down on physical activity and check in on loved ones as a heat wave settles in over southern Quebec.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures above 30 C on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The Humidex is projected to be close to 40.

On Sunday, Montreal announced it was activating the 'alert' mode of its heat-wave plan, which was drafted with local public health officials.

The city is reminding residents that all wading pools and play fountains in its parks remain open. Residents are also welcome to cool themselves at air-conditioned municipal buildings, the city said.

As part of its guidelines for coping with the heat, the city recommends: