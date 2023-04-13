$14.7M settlement reached in abuse lawsuit against Montreal's Catholic Church

A settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Montreal brought by victims of sexual assault.

The Catholic archdiocese will pay at least $14.7 million to victims.

The settlement will compensate those who were abused by priests and lay employees within the archdiocese. A news release earlier in the day seemed to suggest it would not include priests but a lawyer for the victims, Alain Arsenault, later confirmed that it did.

In all, the settlement pertains to about 30 priests, Arsenault said.

Among the priests is Brian Boucher, who was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2019 for sexually assaulting two minors.

The lawsuit, which was filed in 2019, involves 60 victims to date. Arsenault said other victims are still welcome to come forward.

In a statement, the archdiocese said it was pleased to reach a settlement.

"We hope that this agreement will be approved by the court, and we hope that it will allow the victims to continue the difficult healing process more serenely," said spokesperson Erika Jacinto.