Montreal has more than 1,600 positive COVID-19 cases. Here is where they are from

Montreal has nearly half of Quebec's confirmed COVID-19 cases and now the city's public health authority is breaking down those numbers by sector.

Montreal's most populated borough, Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce, has the highest number of positive cases at 161. The borough has more than 165,000 residents.

The much smaller community of Côte Saint-Luc isn't far behind. Though the demerged municipality has only about 32,500 residents, it has 107 confirmed cases.

Across the rest of the island, there are 1,612 COVID-19 cases. Montreal's data shows only one municipality on the island remains untouched by the coronavirus so far — Senneville, a small village in the West Island.

Montreal public health says 487 positive patients failed to properly fill out paperwork before being tested and, though they live on the island, it's not clear where. The agency is working on tracking those patients down.

As of Monday, Quebec has 3,430 confirmed cases and 25 deaths attributable to COVID-19. There are 235 people in hospital, including 78 in intensive care.

On Sunday, Montreal city officials announced police will be handing out fines to people and businesses who disobey public health directives aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.