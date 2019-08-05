Man allegedly steals car, crashes near Complexe Desjardins

Montreal police are investigating an alleged carjacking that ended with a high-speed crash.

Around 5:15 a.m. Monday, a driver was stopped at a light at the intersection of Ontario and St-Urbain streets when the 35-year-old suspect approached and used "physical force" to steal the car, according to Const. Véronique Dubuc.

The suspect then took off southbound on St-Urbain, lost control near the intersection of Ste-Catherine Street and crashed into a construction site right outside Complexe Desjardins.

Witnesses helped the suspect out of the car. Once out, he tried to steal another car, Dubuc said.

People at the scene stopped him and called 911.

The suspect is facing a range of charges, police say. Both he and the carjacking victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.