11-year-old math wiz from Montreal beats the odds at international competition

Omar Aly says he likes studying statistics and probability because they always have a surprise in some way.

"It's also very easy to understand and that's the thing with math: It all makes sense if you understand it," he said.

Omar is an 11-year-old Grade 6 student at Royal Vale School in Montreal's west end and he just got a perfect score in the largest online math competition in the world, Caribou Contests.

And statistically speaking, his perfect score — the only one in his category — was well above the average of 38.24 per cent. There were 13,159 international participants in the Grade 5-6 category.

This was the first of six exams, and Omar is feeling good so far.

"I felt happy but also kind of relieved," Omar said. "I worked so hard and then I finally got this because it's my last year at Royal Vale, so I have to try to do my best."

Last year, Omar placed in the top six per cent.

Omar said he prepared for the contest by doing as many practice tests as he could, with his dad going over the answers with him. He said he is thankful for his father's involvement because "it helped me a lot."

Omar said he's going to keep working at improving his math skills because having a solid understanding of the subject, he explained, will help him if he decides to become an engineer, scientist or mathematician.

Omar Aly, 11, surrounded by his two sisters and parents, Mostafa Ali and Somaya Zaharan. (Chloë Ranaldi/CBC)

His father, Mostafa Ali, is a structural engineer. His mother, Somaya Zaharan, is a medical resident at McGill University.

Zaharan said it was Royal Vale staff who suggested Aly compete and then paid for him to enter. Once they understood the competition format, Aly and his father got to work.

But they only worked on it twice per week in sessions lasting about 30 minutes "so it's not too much pressure," Zaharan said.

"Over the last two years, he's been doing better and better," said Zaharan. "I am very grateful and very proud of him."

She always tells him that God blessed him with this passion for science and math, and he should not brag about it, but use it as a tool.

"We hope it will be a way for him to figure out what he wants to do in the future," said Zaharan.

The online exam was done in the school's library alongside about 40 other participating students from the school

Patrizia Battaglia, Omar's teacher, said he deserves "all the recognition. He did all the hard work."

Battaglia described Omar as humble. She said he often volunteers to help others, and his passion for math and science is obvious.

"While other kids write in their journal about summer camps and what they did on the weekend, Omar is teaching us about the various types of engines and how they work," she said.

"I hope that other students see that working hard does truly pay off and curiosity is the catalyst to wanting to learn more things and you can achieve anything if you're willing to put in the work."