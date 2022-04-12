Man in critical condition after shooting at car wash in Montreal's east end

A man is in hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries during a shooting at a car wash in the Saint-Léonard borough, according to Montreal police.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at around 10:30 a.m. near the corner of the Metropolitain Expressway and Lacordaire Boulevard.

Police say the victim was shot in the upper body after at least one suspect approached him and opened fire. Investigators are still looking for the suspects.

A car was found burning on nearby Follereau Street and investigators believe that vehicle was used by the suspects to flee the scene.

Police have set up a large security perimeter in the area.