City of Montreal set to unveil new cannabis regulations as CAQ says no smoking in public

The City of Montreal is set to unveil its plan for regulating cannabis today.

With legalization coming next week, the city has to contend with a new provincial government that will take a more restrictive approach to the consumption of cannabis.

Premier-designate François Legault said the day after his Coalition Avenir Québec party won a majority of seats in the National Assembly that he intends to go ahead with a campaign promise to ban smoking marijuana in public and to raise the legal age to 21.

With Bill 157, the Liberal government set the legal age at 18 and gave municipalities discretion over where it would be permitted to be consumed.

The province says home-grown pot like this plant, grown in an outdoor garden in southwest Quebec in 2013, will still be banned when the drug is legalized next week. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Cannabis will be available for purchase at government-run retail stores, including four in Montreal, and online from the Société Québécoise du Cannabis.

While that law will be in place for Oct. 17 — the date set by Ottawa for when cannabis will be legalized — Legault said his government will act quickly to pass a new cannabis law once he is sworn in.

Smoking in public areas

The City of Montreal has left the door open to smoking in some public areas.

The city had intended on banning marijuana in places where tobacco smoking is already prohibited, such as government buildings, universities and CEGEPS, hospitals, bus shelters and on public transportation.

Lighting up in parks where tobacco smoking is already permitted would be allowed.

However, five boroughs have already banned smoking marijuana in parks: Saint-Laurent, Saint-Léonard, Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Montreal North and Rivières-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles.

All five are governed by the city's opposition party, Ensemble Montréal. Alan DeSousa, mayor of the Saint-Laurent borough, has accused the administration of Mayor Valérie Plante of "dragging its feet" on the issue.

The administration says its position on cannabis has been clear and that it has been in talks with the incoming provincial government about changes to the law.