Montreal, the city of festivals, goes quiet until at least July 2

Montreal, the city of festivals, has cancelled all of them, along with sporting events and other public gatherings until July 2 inclusively, the city administration announced Tuesday.

The Plante administration said this decision was made in accordance with the orders imposed by the government of Quebec due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city said it will work with event organizers throughout the health crisis, offering support.

The cancelled events include Fête Nationale and Canada Day celebrations.

Earlier today, organizers of the Montreal Grand Prix, set for June, announced the race would be postponed.

Last week, three of Montreal's annual summer mainstays, the Montreal International Jazz Festival, the Francos de Montréal and Just for Laughs, were also cancelled, as was the unofficial kickoff to the cycling season in June, the Tour de l'Île.

It will be the first time in more than 40 years that the Jazz Festival will not go on. Spectra, the event organizer, said in a news release last week that it decided to cancel this year's edition after talks with the province's health authorities.