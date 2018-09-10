New
Montreal Canadiens trade team captain Max Pacioretty
The Montreal Canadiens have traded 29-year-old Max Pacioretty to the Vegas Golden Knights, the team announced on Twitter just after midnight Monday.
Pacioretty goes to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forwards Tomas Tatar, Nick Suzuki
