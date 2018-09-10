Skip to Main Content
Montreal Canadiens trade team captain Max Pacioretty
Montreal Canadiens trade team captain Max Pacioretty

The Montreal Canadiens have traded 29-year-old Max Pacioretty to the Vegas Golden Knights, the team announced on Twitter just after midnight Monday.

CBC News
Back in June, the Montreal Canadiens reportedly informed Max Pacioretty that they planned to trade him as soon as possible. (Minas Panagiostakis/Getty Images)

Max Pacioretty is headed to a warmer climate as the Montreal Canadiens have traded the 29-year-old team captain to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Pacioretty​ has been exchanged for forwards Tomas Tatar and Nick Suzuki and a second round pick in 2019 from the Vegas Golden Knights.

More to come.

