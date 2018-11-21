Habs make best possible addition to the front office: a puppy

The members of the Montreal Canadiens' front office aren't always popular, but the team's newest acquisition will be likely be an instant fan favourite.

The team is joining forces with the Mira Foundation to foster a Saint-Pierre Labernese puppy for one year.

Mira provides dogs free of charge to people with visual impairments, physical disabilities and children with autism spectrum disorder. The dogs are trained to help with their owners' adaptation and rehabilitation.

The puppy will undergo basic obedience training and socialization by hanging out at the team's offices and at the Bell Centre during games, according to a news release.

At the end of the day, it will go home with a member of the front office staff.

The pup, born Oct. 3, doesn't have a name. The Habs are holding a contest to pick one. Resist the urge to submit Puppy McPuppyface, please.

He'll be introduced to his adoring public Jan. 5, when the Canadiens host the Nashville Predators. A date chosen to make PK Subban jealous? We'll never know.

The little guy will make appearances at home games, practices in Brossard and various community activities.

Most importantly though, did anyone ask for Youppi's opinion about all of this?