Montreal Canada Day parade marches ahead despite heat warning

Montreal's Canada Day parade is taking place today, rain or shine — and, according to the forecast, it will likely be shine.

Temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 31 C, which will feel like 42 with the humidex.

The heat will be accentuated by mainly sunny skies.

Festivities start at 11 a.m. with the parade heading east along Ste-Catherine Street from Fort Street, ending in Place du Canada.

According to Nick Cowen, the festival's organizer, many of the parade's participants are used to the heat and will bring extra water.

"Not only are Montreal police present, the ambulances are also on standby," Cowen said.

He added that organizers will roam around the parade route on golf carts to ensure things run smoothly.

"In extreme emergencies, we're equipped to handle it."

How to handle the heat

To beat the heat, Environment Canada recommends to:

Spend at least two hours a day in air conditioned or cool places;

Take at least one shower or cool bath per day, or cool your skin several times per day with wet towels;

Limit physical activity; and

Wear light clothes.

The agency has also advised the public to consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day, like morning or evening.

Two neighbourhoods appear to have taken that advice — both Pierrefonds and Côte Saint-Luc have cancelled their Canada Day parades, scheduled for today.

For more information on how to handle Montreal's hot spell, read our guide.