Montrealers camp out in east end green space to protest planned road development

People have been camping out on a small patch of land in Montreal's east end this weekend, but it's not just to soak up the great outdoors.

They are occupying the green space in protest of Quebec's plan to make the Port of Montreal more accessible to trucks — a plan that would extend two major roads through the land known as Boisé Steinberg.

Jérôme Charaoui is among the protesters. He stayed overnight on Friday into Saturday.

"It's been great," he said. "People here have been great. They've been offering food. We watched a movie last night."

There were families camping out, with kids and adults alike.

"We had a hip-hop show, and people brought their tents and started camping," said Cassandre Charbonneau-Jobin.

Cassandre Charbonneau-Jobin was among those camping out this weekend, showing Montreal and the province that she wants the Boisé Steinberg preserved. (Rowan Kennedy/CBC)

Boisé Steinberg is a mostly undeveloped lot in the borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. The land, made up of long grass, patches of trees and some walking trails, is just south of Hochelaga Street, near Assomption Boulevard.

It's bordered by rail lines to the west and south. Between the eastern edge of the green space and Dickson Street, there are industrial buildings and parking lots.

Last October, the city acquired the land and promised to protect a portion of it as part of a $50-million deal with Hydro-Québec. When that deal was announced, advocates for the land rejoiced, as plans to develop an electrical substation on the site were shifted to a different spot.

Borough Mayor Pierre Lessard-Blais said at the time that the aim was to preserve the land.

"We will seize every opportunity to preserve nature and public access to quality spaces for citizens," Lessard-Blais said in a statement in October.

The Boisé Steinberg, or Steinberg forest in English, is a popular green space in Montreal's east end even though it's not officially a park yet. ( John Ngala/CBC)

Still, there was plenty of concern in the community, as it was well known that the province was determined to pave sections so trucks can rumble through.

The Boisé Steinberg Facebook group vowed in October to continue to fight the project.

However, the government of Quebec made the extension of Assomption Boulevard a priority, as it would ensure better fluidity for trucks going to and from the Port of Montreal.

"The country is burning all over the place, and yet the government insists on building another road," said Charbonneau-Jobin.

Local MNA Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is calling for the province to stop development and for the project to be reviewed.

Montreal has earmarked $100 million for the road construction in the 2023-2032 budget. CBC News reached out to the City of Montreal, but officials declined to comment. Quebec's Transport Ministry did not respond.

People like Charaoui want answers.

"It's a green space," he said. "It's close to home, and it's something we really need in this neighbourhood."