Montrealers urged to ditch cars, opt for public transit this event-filled weekend

The best way to get around Montreal this weekend is by public transit, says the city of Montreal, as it braces for one of its busiest weekends of the summer.

Eight different events, including two Metallica concerts, the Montreal Pride parade and îleSoniq, will attract nearly 200,000 people over the next two days, said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin on Friday.

There's also the ongoing National Bank Open tennis tournament, International First Peoples' Festival and an anime festival.

"There will be lots of action this weekend in the city," Sabourin said.

The events will cause heavy traffic across much of the island, he said, including at the Olympic Park esplanade, in downtown Montreal (between René-Lévesque and Robert-Bourassa boulevards) and Parc Jean-Drapeau.

The quickest way to get around is by taking public transit, Sabourin said. Metros will be running more often on the green and yellow lines, and more staff will be working to help get everyone around safely and efficiently.

Sabourin is recommending that people buy their passes in advance to avoid queues at the ticket booth.

With increased traffic expected during and after the Metallica shows Friday and Sunday at the Olympic Stadium, near Pie-IX station, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) says bikes will not be allowed on the green line as of 3:30 p.m. both days.

For $19 a ticket, a "Metallica unlimited weekend fare" will let you travel on the bus, Metro, and REM in zones A, B, C and D from 10 a.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.