Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by STM bus

A pedestrian has been transported to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a city bus this morning, police say.

The woman, who authorities say is in her 50s, was near the intersection of St-Laurent Boulevard and Sauvé Street in Ahuntsic when she was struck.

The first 911 call came in at 5:35 a.m., according to Montreal police Const. Caroline Chèvrefils.

The bus driver, a man, was also transported to hospital to be treated for shock, she said.

Chèvrefils was unable to provide more information about the state of the woman's injuries. She said police are still trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the collision.

She was not able to say if there were passengers on the bus at the time of the incident, though photos taken at the scene indicate the bus was in transit.

The STM, Montreal's public transportation agency, has a garage not far from where the collision took place.

Officers have temporarily closed St-Laurent between Sauriol and de Port Royal streets.

Sauvé is closed between Clarke Street and Grande Allée.