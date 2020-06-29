Montreal bus driver in critical condition after collision with truck in Montréal-Nord
An STM bus driver has been taken to hospital and is in critical condition after a collision with a tractor trailer in Montréal-Nord.
It is not yet known whether anyone else was injured
According to Montreal police, the incident took place at around 9:30 a.m. near the corner of Pelletier Avenue and Henri-Bourassa Boulevard Monday morning.
It is not known whether anyone else was injured. Montreal police have not yet released further details.
More to come.
