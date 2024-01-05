1 dead, 11 injured after bus departing from Montreal crashes in New York

First responders are seen attending to injured riders and surveying the scene after a bus rolled over on Interstate 87 on its way from Montreal to New York City.

One person has died and 11 others are injured after a bus headed from Montreal to New York City rolled over on a highway Friday afternoon in the Adirondacks.

New York State Police said in a news release that they are investigating the crash, which occurred on Interstate 87 in Lake George, roughly 260 kilometres south of Montreal.

There were 23 people on the bus including the driver, police say. One passenger was seriously injured and 10 other passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

One patient was airlifted from the site of the crash to hospital in Albany, N.Y., and is currently under evaluation, according to Matt Markham, a spokesperson for the Albany Medical Center.

Other patients were transported to Glens Falls Hospital, Markham said in an email.

"We have been and constant communication with Glens Falls in order to ensure all needed resources are available for patients," he said.

The bus that crashed belongs to FlixBus, according to a spokesperson for the company.

In a statement, spokesperson Mike Ogulnick said the bus was en route from Montreal to Manhattan and it crashed just before 1 p.m.

12 ambulances called

Don Lehman, a spokesperson for Warren County, told CBC News that 11 uninjured passengers are at the Lake George Fire Station and there are French translators on site to offer communication assistance as the county helps them in any way it can, such as finding food or a hotel room.

There may also be a shelter set up if needed, he said.

He said 12 ambulances were called to the scene from eight rescue squads.

He said it was about –6 C and roads appeared dry and clear during the day, but police are still investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

Gov. Hochul joins 'New Yorkers in praying'

"Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes," said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on X, formerly Twitter.

"I join New Yorkers in praying for all involved in this horrific incident and am grateful for the heroic efforts of our first responders."

I-87 extends from the Canadian border to New York City, serving as the most direct driving route.

Ogulnick said those who believe they may have relatives on board can call FlixBus at 1-844-944-2086 or email customercareUS@flixbus.com with questions.

New York State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or the bus before the crash, to please contact Troop G Headquarters at 518-783-3211.

Police are also asking the public to check if they have any dash camera videos that may have recorded the incident. The southbound lanes of I-87 remain closed between Exits 23 and 22.