Montreal set to present annual budget in shadow of pandemic

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante will present the city's annual budget later this morning as the city grapples with the economic fallout of the pandemic.

Plante has already said she would freeze residential and commercial property tax rates in 2021 in effort to give businesses and residents a break, though they could still go up at the borough level.

The boroughs control 20 per cent of the bill and it will be up to each council to decide if taxes will rise.

The shortfall is expected to be up to $129 million, but the Quebec government has promised to ease the burden with a $263-million boost for the city.

The budget will be made public at a 10:30 a.m. news conference, which will be carried here live.

The province is set to table its own economic update this afternoon.