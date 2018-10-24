Montreal boy who uses a wheelchair is ready to roll into Halloween, thanks to a group of crafters
'This year is the best year because my costume is with my wheelchair,' says 10-year-old Émile Laliberté
Ten-year-old Émile Laliberté sits in his wheelchair as a green dragon mask with glowing eyes is lowered onto this head.
Émile is inside a garage in Rosemont for his second fitting of a Halloween dragon costume made especially for him.
"With my wheelchair, this [is] very, very, very incredible," he says.
Émile's costume is six weeks in the making. It features a dragon's head with eyes lit by LCD screens, motorized wings made from golf umbrellas that expand half a metre, a green shirt covered in scales — some of which were made using a 3D printer — and a castle made with Styrofoam.
Watch the video of Émile's second fitting.
It was built by a group of Montrealers who call themselves Duct Tapers Anonymous. Concordia's Milieux Institute, an art and design centre, also lent a hand in creating Laliberté's costume.
The group has a 150 members but a core group of eight have been working on this costume.
"What was involved? A lot of hours, a lot of planning and … there's a lot of beer involved too," he said.
The project is inspired by Magic Wheelchair, an American non-profit that creates elaborate costumes for children in wheelchairs.
There is still work to do on the costume. Murphy says work will go "right to the last hour."
Émile says last Halloween, his wheelchair wasn't part of his costume.
"This year is the best year because my costume is with my wheelchair."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.