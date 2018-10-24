Skip to Main Content
Montreal boy who uses a wheelchair is ready to roll into Halloween, thanks to a group of crafters
New

Émile Laliberté's costume is six weeks in the making. It features a dragon's head with eyes light by LCD screens, motorized wings made from golf umbrellas that expand half a metre and a green shirt covered in scales made with a 3D printer.

'This year is the best year because my costume is with my wheelchair,' says 10-year-old Émile Laliberté

Craig Desson · CBC News ·
Émile Laliberté​​ will be ripping up the streets of Montreal this Halloween in a one-of-a-kind dragon costume. (Craig Desson/CBC )

Ten-year-old Émile Laliberté​ sits in his wheelchair as a green dragon mask with glowing eyes is lowered onto this head. 

Émile​​ is inside a garage in Rosemont for his second fitting of a Halloween dragon costume made especially for him. 

"With my wheelchair, this [is] very, very, very incredible," he says​. 

Émile's costume is six weeks in the making. It features a dragon's head with eyes lit by LCD screens, motorized wings made from golf umbrellas that expand half a metre, a green shirt covered in scales — some of which were made using a 3D printer — and a castle made with Styrofoam. 

Watch the video of Émile's second fitting.

Rolloween 1:03

It was built by a group of Montrealers who call themselves Duct Tapers Anonymous. Concordia's Milieux Institute, an art and design centre, also lent a hand in creating Laliberté's costume.

"We needed something to do, and this is our first official project," said Bob Murphy, a handyman and the founder of Duct Tapers Anonymous.
The dragon's eyes are lit by two LCD screens under glass lenses with batteries in the back of the helmet. (Craig Desson/CBC )

The group has a 150 members but a core group of eight have been working on this costume. 

"What was involved? A lot of hours, a lot of planning and … there's a lot of beer involved too," he said. 

The project is inspired by Magic Wheelchair, an American non-profit that creates elaborate costumes for children in wheelchairs. 

There is still work to do on the costume. Murphy says work will go "right to the last hour."

For the first time, Émile Laliberté's wheelchair is part of his Halloween costume. (Craig Desson/CBC)

Émile​​ says last Halloween, his wheelchair wasn't part of his costume. 

"This year is the best year because my costume is with my wheelchair." 

A group of Montreal crafters have come together to create a Halloween costume for a young boy who uses a wheelchair. The project is called "Rolloween" and this year they will be making an elaborate dragon costume for 10-year-old Émile Laliberté. Daybreak speaks with Émile, and with Bob Murphy who is spearheading the project. 7:39

