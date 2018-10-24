Montreal boy who uses a wheelchair is ready to roll into Halloween, thanks to a group of crafters

Ten-year-old Émile Laliberté​ sits in his wheelchair as a green dragon mask with glowing eyes is lowered onto this head.

Émile​​ is inside a garage in Rosemont for his second fitting of a Halloween dragon costume made especially for him.

"With my wheelchair, this [is] very, very, very incredible," he says​.

Émile's costume is six weeks in the making. It features a dragon's head with eyes lit by LCD screens, motorized wings made from golf umbrellas that expand half a metre, a green shirt covered in scales — some of which were made using a 3D printer — and a castle made with Styrofoam.

Watch the video of Émile's second fitting.

Rolloween 1:03

It was built by a group of Montrealers who call themselves Duct Tapers Anonymous. Concordia's Milieux Institute, an art and design centre, also lent a hand in creating Laliberté's costume.

The dragon's eyes are lit by two LCD screens under glass lenses with batteries in the back of the helmet. (Craig Desson/CBC ) "We needed something to do, and this is our first official project," said Bob Murphy, a handyman and the founder of Duct Tapers Anonymous.

The group has a 150 members but a core group of eight have been working on this costume.

"What was involved? A lot of hours, a lot of planning and … there's a lot of beer involved too," he said.

The project is inspired by Magic Wheelchair, an American non-profit that creates elaborate costumes for children in wheelchairs.

There is still work to do on the costume. Murphy says work will go "right to the last hour."

For the first time, Émile Laliberté's wheelchair is part of his Halloween costume. (Craig Desson/CBC)

Émile​​ says last Halloween, his wheelchair wasn't part of his costume.

"This year is the best year because my costume is with my wheelchair."