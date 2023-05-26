Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges–NDG announces plan to reduce speed limits on arterial roads

Monkland Grill, a restaurant in Montreal's west end, had an unwanted visitor on Wednesday — a car.

It came crashing through the front door, shattering windows. One person was seriously injured in the incident, which took place on Somerled Avenue, corner of Bessborough Avenue.

This was not the first dramatic car crash in the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce in recent weeks. There were two others, one that led to the death of a pedestrian, and another that led to the death of a young driver.

Now, borough mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa is looking to slow drivers down.

"What we're going to be proposing is that all the arteries be reduced to 40 km/h," she said.

"We're also going to reduce some of them to 30 km/h when there are many schools around, for example, when there's a bike lane."

That means streets like Côte-des-Neiges Road, Décarie Boulevard and Saint-Jacques Street. Côte-St-Luc Road and Jean-Talon Street are also on the list.

Opposition says measure is overdue

Coun. Sonny Moroz, representing the Snowdon district, said he welcomes the initiative that, he added, is long overdue.

The borough's Projet Montréal administration announced speed limit reductions on local and arterial streets five years ago.

Back then, it was announced that residential streets would go down to 30 km/h and most arterial streets to 40 km/h, as part of a citywide push to slow down vehicular traffic in Montreal.

But at that time, it was decided that some arterial roads would remain at 50 km/h. Those streets included Saint-Jacques Street, Côte-Saint-Luc Road, Décarie Boulevard, Jean-Talon Street and Côte-des-Neiges — the exact same roads that are now part of a plan to reduce speed limits.

Another arterial road, Van Horne Avenue, was included in the plan to reduce the speed to 40 km/h five years ago.

But that hasn't happened yet. Moroz proposed a motion in March to make it 40 km/h and it was adopted unanimously.

Monkland Grill on Somerled Avenue was hit by a car last week. (Hénia Ould-Hammou/CBC)

"Unfortunately, it took Ensemble Montréal's motion to reduce the speed limit on Van Horne Avenue for the administration to re-announce a 2018 commitment," he said.

Still to this day, he noted, Van Horne Avenue is posted at 50 km/h, except in front of schools, he said.

Mayor says more measures to come

Borough resident Divine Moyo told CBC News that lowering the speed will reduce "a little risk as far as school kids are concerned and pedestrians as well."

Roxane Brisebois said too many people are driving fast, and that puts kids at risk. She said it is important that people slow down.

The borough mayor said that reducing speed limits is not the only solution.

"We need to reimagine the street to make sure it's a bit narrow, so people really reduce their speed," she said.

"We need to continue to add speed bumps. We need to continue to add curb extensions."

While it is city hall that has the final say in speed limits on arterial roads, the borough council is taking a step toward reducing speeds by voting on a motion at the upcoming July meeting.