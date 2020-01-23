Woman dies after being found in burned out garage

Montreal police are investigating after a woman's body was discovered in a burning garage Thursday morning.

Police say around 6:15 a.m., firefighters were called to a home on Bourbonnière Avenue near Adam Street in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

They discovered the woman in the garage, which is behind the home, said Const. Raphaël Bergeron.

Efforts to revive her failed and she was declared dead at the scene.

The woman, who Bergeron estimated was around 25 to 30 years old, has not been identified.

The cause and circumstances of the fire are still unknown, Bergeron said.