Montreal finally reaches deal with blue-collar workers, averting strike

The City of Montreal has reached a deal with its blue-collar workers, potentially avoiding a strike.

The 6,500 workers have been without a contract since Dec. 31, 2017. Earlier this month, their union, CUPE, warned the city it was prepared to launch an indefinite strike if a deal wasn't reached soon.

On Monday, Mayor Valérie Plante announced the two sides had an agreement-in-principle on a seven-year deal.

"I'm very happy with this agreement in principle, which combines respect for Montreal taxpayers with the need to recognize the work and dedication of blue collar workers who dedicate their careers to public service," Plante said in statement.

The head of the union, Luc Bisson, welcomed what he called "industrial peace." The union said it wouldn't reveal the terms of the deal until presenting it to their members, who will then vote on whether to ratify it.