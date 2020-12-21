Skip to Main Content
Montreal

Montreal finally reaches deal with blue-collar workers, averting strike

The deal comes following two years of negotiations.

The 6,500 workers have been without a contract since Dec. 31, 2017

CBC News ·
The city of Montreal and the union representing the city's 6,500 blue-collar workers have reached an agreement in principle. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

The City of Montreal has reached a deal with its blue-collar workers, potentially avoiding a strike.

The 6,500 workers have been without a contract since Dec. 31, 2017. Earlier this month, their union, CUPE, warned the city it was prepared to launch an indefinite strike if a deal wasn't reached soon. 

On Monday, Mayor Valérie Plante announced the two sides had an agreement-in-principle on a seven-year deal.

"I'm very happy with this agreement in principle, which combines respect for Montreal taxpayers with the need to recognize the work and dedication of blue collar workers who dedicate their careers to public service," Plante said in statement.

The head of the union, Luc Bisson, welcomed what he called "industrial peace." The union said it wouldn't reveal the terms of the deal until presenting it to their members, who will then vote on whether to ratify it.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now