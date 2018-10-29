Montreal company aims to reduce waste by making beer from old bread

Beer is sometimes called liquid bread because of its basic ingredients (grain, hops, yeast and water), but it's not every brewery that actually makes the popular beverage from stale bread.

Loop Mission is a Montreal company that bills itself as a promoter of the "circular economy," which in this case means finding ways to reduce waste by putting surplus food to use.

It's not so different from the projects that focus on saving ugly fruit and vegetable — another avenue Loop Mission has explored with cold pressed juices made from unsold produce.

David Côte, co-founder of Loop Mission, told CBC Montreal's Daybreak that the company has now set its sights on manufacturing beer, and will be ready to roll out their product next week.

Loop Mission got started making cold pressed juices out of unsold produce. (Loop Mission/Facebook)

Côte said he drew inspiration from a Vermont brewery that created a beer called Toast made from fermented bread.

The process is surprisingly easy, said Côte, because the bread acts as a natural substitute for the grains — often malted barley — used in the traditional recipe.

Grocery stores often send bread back to the bakeries before it officially expires, so there's plenty of unwanted bread to go around, said Côte.

Rather than see it thrown in the trash, Loop Mission struck a deal with a local bakery, offering to take their overstock and unsold bread and turn it into something new, a sour, tangy beer.

Côte compares the beer to kombucha, adding that the beer currently comes in three flavours: Strawberry, cilantro lime, and ginger.

It's also not as alcoholic as regular beer, weighing in at about 3.5 percent alcohol.

The product launches officially Nov. 7 and will be available in a few bars, restaurants and grocery stores to start.

With files from CBC Daybreak.