Montreal's Jean-Doré beach reopens

Montrealers can take a dip once again at Jean-Doré beach, after test samples revealed the water is no longer contaminated and meets the Environment Ministry's quality standards.

Water no longer contaminated, says Quebec Environment Ministry

people at the beach
Montreal's Jean-Doré beach was closed Wednesday as the water had high bacteriological levels. (Submitted by Parc Jean-Drapeau)

People can take a dip once again at Jean-Doré beach on Montreal's Île Sainte-Hélène, according to the Quebec Environment Ministry.

The ministry says samples taken on Thursday showed the waters around Parc Jean-Drapeau met provincial quality standards. Authorities closed the beach Wednesday after discovering the water was contaminated with high levels of bacteria.

