Montreal's Jean-Doré beach reopens
Montrealers can take a dip once again at Jean-Doré beach, after test samples revealed the water is no longer contaminated and meets the Environment Ministry's quality standards.
Water no longer contaminated, says Quebec Environment Ministry
The ministry says samples taken on Thursday showed the waters around Parc Jean-Drapeau met provincial quality standards. Authorities closed the beach Wednesday after discovering the water was contaminated with high levels of bacteria.