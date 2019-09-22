Bat-Signal cut short in Montreal
Signal interrupted by police operation, only up for a few minutes
An attempt to summon Batman was thwarted in downtown Montreal Saturday night.
The Bat-Signal was to be projected up against the Place Dupuis office building near Berri-UQAM metro station, between 8 p.m. and midnight, in celebration of the fictional caped crusader's 80th anniversary.
While Montrealers got to enjoy the signal for a few minutes, the stunt was called off moments later because of a police operation that shut down Place Émilie-Gamelin and disrupted traffic in the area.
Montreal police say a man with mental health problems had climbed a statue in the park and was refusing to come down. He was later charged with mischief.
Montreal was the only Canadian city of the 13 cities around the world where the Bat-Signal was to be projected Saturday.
With files from Radio-Canada
