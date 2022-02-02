Montreal police arrest 3 school coaches suspected of sexually assaulting minors

Montreal police say they have arrested three high school coaches, who allegedly sexually assaulted two minors who attended the school where they coached.

According to Radio-Canada, the three were basketball coaches at Saint-Laurent high school.

The SPVM's Véronique Comtois said two of the suspects are 43 years old and one is 31. They were arrested at around 10:30 this morning by the sexual assault unit of the police force.

The alleged assaults happened between 2008 and 2014.

The suspects are scheduled to appear at the Montreal courthouse Thursday.

The police say there is psychological support available for the staff and students at the school.