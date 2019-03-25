Montreal woman, 18, dies after contracting bacterial meningitis

An 18-year-old woman from the Montreal area has died after contracting bacterial meningitis.

The woman hasn't been publicly identified.

In a statement, Montreal's public health agency said it is communicating with all the young woman's close contacts in an attempt to limit the spread of the infection.

Bacterial meningitis can be spread through sharing respiratory or throat secretions, usually through close contact like coughing or kissing.

People living in the same household can also be at risk.

Dr. Lavanya Narasiah, a spokesperson for the Montreal's public health agency, said it is not clear where the 18-year-old contracted the disease.

Meningitis is an infection of the tissue around the brain and spinal cord. It can be caused by a virus, by fungus or by bacteria, and it is usually spread the way other winter illnesses are spread — through secretions from the nose and mouth.

Signs and symptoms include:

High fever.

Severe headache.

Nausea and vomiting.

General feeling of illness.

Red marks or tiny pin-size, hemorrhages or bruises on the skin.

The bacterial kind of meningitis is considered very dangerous and, in rare cases, can cause death quickly after the onset of symptoms. In other cases the infection can lead to amputation, hearing loss or brain damage.

Narasiah encouraged the public to ensure their vaccines are up to date.

Anyone with concerns is urged to call Info Santé at 811. More information is also available on the Quebec government website.