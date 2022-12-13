Montreal police investigating attempted murder in Saint-Laurent borough
Montreal police are investigating what they say was an attempted murder in the Saint-Laurent borough on Tuesday.
Man in his 40s found with serious wounds to upper body
Police say they were called around 1 p.m. about an injured man near the coroner of Begin Street and Côte-Vertu Boulevard West.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s with serious wounds to the upper body. Police say he may have been injured by a sharp object.
Investigators were called to the scene and the area was cordoned off. Police say so far no suspect has been arrested.