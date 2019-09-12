Montreal police search for arson suspects caught on camera

Montreal police are asking for the public's help identifying two people wanted in connection with an arson that took place on June 18 in Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce.

The fire started in the basement of a commercial building on Jean-Talon Street West.

Police released images from a surveillance camera inside the building that shows two suspects clad in black pouring accelerant on the ground.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 911 or confidentially via Info-Crime at 514 393-1133.