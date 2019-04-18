Montreal police arrest 9 after crowd leaving show blocks traffic, lights fires

Montreal police say they arrested nine people after a crowd of about 200 people leaving a show got aggressive.

It happened at around 12:30 a.m., at the intersection of Ste-Catherine Street and St-Laurent Boulevard.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc says they gathered in the middle of the street and set garbage cans and construction materials on fire.

"And people were blocking the street and refused to move or collaborate with the police," she said.

Dubuc says the nine people arrested are men and women between the ages of 20 and 30.

They're facing various infractions including refusing to co-operate with police.

More to come.