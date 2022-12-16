Montreal police arrest suspect in connection to NDG break-ins

Montreal police arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with a series of break-ins in the city's Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

Paul Costigan was arrested around 4:30 a.m. Thursday and appeared in court later that afternoon. He was charged with breaking and entering, theft, possession of burglary tools and disguise for criminal purposes.

About 20 businesses in the borough have been broken into over the last few weeks, mainly those near major arteries like Sherbrooke Street West and Monkland Avenue.

Each break-in followed a similar pattern: the suspect entered the business after breaking a glass door or window, emptied the cash drawer and leaving on foot. In some cases, items were also stolen.

Costigan was charged in connection to eight break-ins and thefts. An investigation into the other incidents is still underway and police say more charges could be laid.

Police are asking business owners to be vigilant and take safety precautions like making sure the stores are well lit and having security cameras installed.